When political betting can get you into trouble

The Gambling Commission is understood to have launched probe after Craig Williams, PM's parliamentary private secretary, placed bet with Ladbrokes on Sunday 19 May.



Sunak made surprise announcement that a general election would be held on 4 July just three days later. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) June 12, 2024

Like the various PPE scandals this story gives off the impression that the Tories are a bunch of spivs looking to make money through nefarious ways. Whilst the amount is quite low it just looks sleazy.

If Craig Williams wanted to make money from political betting he should have followed my 20/1 tip in March that there would be a July election.

TSE