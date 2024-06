Talking about this word cloud on @TheNewsAgents earlier and the ongoing fall out from Sunak leaving D-Day early – why it doesn't seem to have shifted voting intention polls, but has dragged down Rishi Sunak's personal approval ratings instead https://t.co/eUrMgg33np pic.twitter.com/DmQbWt1dMz — Luke Tryl (@LukeTryl) June 12, 2024

When it comes to Rishi Sunak it appears he will not be remembered for being the UK’s first ethnic minority Prime Minister, or the fact the he is richer than Croesus, or he likely led the Tories to one of their worst defeats in history. No it will be fleeing the D-Day 80th commemorations early.

Now I take the view that it takes a few weeks for falls in personal approval ratings to translate in to falls in voting intention figures and that the Tories could sink lower.

TSE