Will Hunt’s political career turn to ash on July 4th?
I am struggling to see how Jeremy Hunt holds on to the Godalming & Ash seat where I the Lib Dems have been working hard to oust to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.
As Chancellor I suspect Hunt will be focussed on national campaigning to the detriment of local campaigning (a bit like Chris Patten in 1992) and that’s bad for his chances even before we consider the issues the Tories face in the blue wall.
Below are the odds from Ladbrokes and Bet365 for the constituency. I think the 4/6 with Bet365 is the way to go.
TSE