Will Hunt’s political career turn to ash on July 4th?

Hunt is fighting to avoid being the first Chancellor to lose their seat at a general election, according to records going back to 1906.



It would be a defeat to surpass the Portillo moment of 1997 and would signal the end of a Tory era… 2/ https://t.co/Q6NI5eZSjh — Joe Mayes (@Joe_Mayes) June 12, 2024

Hunt is having to defend the right-ward shift the Tories have taken under Johnson, Truss and Sunak, which has alienated your typical Blue Wall voter…4/ pic.twitter.com/25Kvk0N3U1 — Joe Mayes (@Joe_Mayes) June 12, 2024

It all adds up to a dangerous moment for Hunt. Full interview and story here — with thanks to @NewsAMorgan @EamonFarhat @merrill_dave for their video and graphics wizardry ends/ https://t.co/ZVsFSt0GVC — Joe Mayes (@Joe_Mayes) June 12, 2024

I am struggling to see how Jeremy Hunt holds on to the Godalming & Ash seat where I the Lib Dems have been working hard to oust to the Chancellor of the Exchequer.

As Chancellor I suspect Hunt will be focussed on national campaigning to the detriment of local campaigning (a bit like Chris Patten in 1992) and that’s bad for his chances even before we consider the issues the Tories face in the blue wall.

Below are the odds from Ladbrokes and Bet365 for the constituency. I think the 4/6 with Bet365 is the way to go.

