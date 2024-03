Is a summer election becoming more likely? Sources have always insisted to me that those around the PM wanted to go for a November election, but they are now talking about what happens if the PM faces a confidence vote after May elections… 1/ https://t.co/1NKv27qbdn — Anushka Asthana (@AnushkaAsthana) March 27, 2024

One insider said that there had been a shift from thinking there was still a glimmer of hope towards accepting more fully that defeat is coming, and so what that defeat looks like and how to handle it has become more key. Some like @Peston have suggested PM could just quit 3/ — Anushka Asthana (@AnushkaAsthana) March 27, 2024

I still think Tory strategists think the best option is to hold out for a November election, give time for economy to turn corner, and to set out positive vision. But increasing chance of the PM’s hand being forced 5/ — Anushka Asthana (@AnushkaAsthana) March 27, 2024

If deputy political editor of ITV news is right there is massive value in backing June, and/or July, August as the month of the general election. I still think an autumn election is where we are headed but I am now having a nibble at these prices.

I am not the only one to note that Sunak might be approaching a breaking point and wants out, this fits that thesis.

