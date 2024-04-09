Welcome to Gilead

This is a painful story that so many families around America now know too well: Amanda was denied the medical care she needed, and it nearly took her life.



More than 1 in 3 women in America now lives under an abortion ban, with more on the way.



Donald Trump did this. pic.twitter.com/2vH8EdzIw8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 8, 2024

For most people The Handmaid’s Tale is a book/film/tv show but for the Republican Party is seems to be an instruction manual which is why I believe Biden will win in November in part thanks to abortion.

This hard hitting advert from Biden shows the cruelty of the changes to the abortion laws in America and I expect it will get even Biden sceptic Dems out voting in November when he reminds them of Trump boasting about the changes he has brought in when it comes abortion.

As I noted last week with some GOPers wanting the death penalty for women who have abortions or IVF treatment this is going to very bad for the GOP and that’s before the country becomes aware of the plans of some in the GOP to end abortion without the need for new legislation, it may bring states like Florida back in play.

TSE