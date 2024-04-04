An unpopularity contest

More Americans dislike than like both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party



% of U.S. adult citizens with favorable / unfavorable views of…

The Democratic Party: 36% / 56%

The Republican Party: 33% / 60%https://t.co/f9ltjrsTmU pic.twitter.com/lJn5SvQOZB — YouGov America (@YouGovAmerica) March 30, 2024

One of the reasons I am confident that Joe Biden will prevail in November is abortion and Donald Trump’s poor ratings with Independents and these poor ratings now extend to the Republicans.

Whilst the Democrats have poor ratings with Independents but not as bad as the GOP as Boris Johnson can attest you can win a general election with poor ratings when your opponent has even worse ratings.

I do expect the ratings to get worse for the GOP over the next few months because we will see even more of the Insurrectionist-in-Chief and abortion will feature more prominently.

With some GOPers wanting the death penalty for women who have abortions or IVF treatment this is going to very bad for the GOP and that’s before the country becomes aware of the plans of some in the GOP to end abortion without the need for new legislation, it may bring states like Florida back in play.

TSE