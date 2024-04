Have I Got News For You

Where do Britons primarily source news from? (24 March)



Television news 34%

Social media 25%

Online newspapers or magazines 14%

Print newspapers or magazines 8%

Television news channel’s website 6%

Radio 6% pic.twitter.com/BgR0pgc9rV — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) March 28, 2024

What I find striking about these figures are the scores for social media and newspapers for likely Labour voters.

My hunch is the written media will not have such an impact on Labour as in the past but that this election campaign could be swung online against Labour where things aren’t quite so tightly regulated.

TSE