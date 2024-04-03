The sum of all Keirs
What I find really interesting about this MRP is that it sees Labour increase its number of seats from 385 seats in the last YouGov MRP in January which means we may need to stop talking about swingback but the opposite of swingback could happen.
Labour will be delighted that this is the first MRP this year showing Scotland rejecting division and secession.
I will advise PBers that MRPs can be glorified standing voting intentions and only become more accurate in the three months or so before the election and theoretically we could be nine and a half months away from the next election.
TSE