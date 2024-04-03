The sum of all Keirs

Major Tory figures who would lose their seats if our new MRP results came to pass include Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt, Michelle Donelan, David TC Davies, Iain Duncan Smith and Jacob Rees-Mogg.https://t.co/OsyOEUzb0L pic.twitter.com/iAfIoQTtdD — YouGov (@YouGov) April 3, 2024

Our latest MRP has Labour pushing the SNP into second place in Scotland



Labour: 28 seats

SNP: 19

Con: 5

Lib Dems: 5https://t.co/OsyOEUzb0L pic.twitter.com/JkEVvT3Kf1 — YouGov (@YouGov) April 3, 2024

What I find really interesting about this MRP is that it sees Labour increase its number of seats from 385 seats in the last YouGov MRP in January which means we may need to stop talking about swingback but the opposite of swingback could happen.

Labour will be delighted that this is the first MRP this year showing Scotland rejecting division and secession.

I will advise PBers that MRPs can be glorified standing voting intentions and only become more accurate in the three months or so before the election and theoretically we could be nine and a half months away from the next election.

TSE