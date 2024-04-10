Trigger points for Sunak

Blackpool South inFocus.



A Parliamentary by-election will be held here on May 2nd.



What do voters here think of Sunak and Starmer?



What do they think the major parties stand for?



What do politicians in Westminster not understand about Blackpool?https://t.co/FWKVe1u3b0 pic.twitter.com/e9Lm5H8suH — Redfield & Wilton Strategies (@RedfieldWilton) April 9, 2024

Last week it was announced that the Blackpool South by-election will take place on the same day as the local elections and I wonder if the by-election is what, rather than the locals, triggers a vote of confidence in Sunak.

If the Tories finish behind Reform that might spread blind panic amongst Tory MPs that this is happening so close to a general election.

As far as I can see only Smarkets have a betting market on the by-election but there is no liquidity there hopefully that will soon change.

TSE