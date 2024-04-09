''The fate of this government was sealed in two six-week periods… Boris Johnson's interpretation of the covid regulations and the Liz Truss fiscal event.''



Conservatives need a well-proven, effective campaigner who could change this 'near-impossible situation',@JohnCurticeOnTV… pic.twitter.com/7bsmgKDS4H — Times Radio (@TimesRadio) April 8, 2024

If as expected Sunak leads the Tories to a record breaking defeat, say a 1931 in reverse, he will be pilloried for that but as Professor Curtice points the real architects of the defeat are Boris Johnson and Liz Truss.

As Margaret Thatcher, Sir John Major, and Theresa May can attest you really cannot mess around with the mortgages or houses of the voters, Liz Truss found out that during her brief tenure, and as for Boris Johnson only his most deluded fans cannot see how corrosive his lies and hypocrisy are with the public when it came down to locking us all down.

That said Sunak’s legacy as not as bad as Truss or Johnson isn’t really an epitaph to boast about.

