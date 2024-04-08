Why it’s not the economy, stupid

There’s a poll by YouGov for The Times which shows that even an improving economy will not help the Tories avoid an electoral armageddon which was Sunak’s hope.

Voters also expect Labour to increase their taxes but for me the most striking figure from this poll was roughly the same number of people expect Labour to cut taxes than the Tories. It shows how badly the Tory brand has been contaminated that like on defence, Labour are seen better than the Tories. Either way the public expect their taxes to go up whoever wins.

TSE