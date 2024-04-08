Scotland wants change
I’ve have previously noted that two of out of the three MRP polls this year shows the SNP winning a majority of Scottish Westminster seats at the next general election which seems hard to reconcile with Labour winning 400 plus seats this polling does give some potential explanations.
A net negative 53% says the Tory government doesn’t deserve to be re-elected in Scotland a net negative 14% say the Scottish government doesn’t deserve to be re-elected, so there’s less intensity on removing the Scottish government from power which saves the SNP from getting a kicking in the Westminster election as this is de facto mid term election for the Scottish government.
Secondly there’s less expectation for Labour to fix things in Scotland so changing governments might not have impact. What should concern the SNP is that 70% of Scots say Scotland needs fresh leaders which doesn’t bode well for them I fear.
Smarkets have a market up on the SNP vote share at the next election but I cannot see any value here perhaps others can.
TSE