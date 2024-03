?NEW London Mayoral Voting Intention for @centreforlondon



24pt Sadiq Khan lead



Lab 51 (+11)

Con 27 (-8)

LD 10 (+6)

Green 8 (=)

Reform 2 (NEW)

Other 3 (-10)



1,510 Londoners, 8-12 March



(chg vs 2021 result (1st prefs)) pic.twitter.com/reE8S3W6qS — Savanta UK (@Savanta_UK) March 22, 2024

On Tuesday I wrote about Sunak’s latest plan which involved Susan Hall winning the London Mayoral election which would allow Sunak to get out of jail, I remain doubtful of such hopes and today’s Savanta poll reinforces those doubts and the Betfair market seems to think it is a done deal for Khan as do I.

Chris Hopkins of Savanta has written a thread on why Khan’s lead may not as be as impressive as it first seems.

First thing is that it's absolutely true that the national polling picture now compared to the last London Mayoral election is chalk and cheese. @Savanta_UK's UK poll immediately after the 2021 Mayoral election had Con 42, Lab 34.



Our most recent poll had Lab 44, Con 26. — Chris Hopkins (@ChrisHopkins92) March 22, 2024

All things pointing in Khan's favour then.



But in 2021, all opinion polls whether from ourselves, YouGov or Opinium understated the Conservative vote share. The Labour share in polling was more accurate, but had an element of being overstated. — Chris Hopkins (@ChrisHopkins92) March 22, 2024

We also don't know how FPTP will affect things. Or Voter ID.



FWIW, the slides @georgeeaton shared about VID negatively impacting Khan by 5pts seems, as @OwenWntr pointed out, pretty wild to me.



But if these things do negatively affect any candidate, it will be Khan, not Hall. — Chris Hopkins (@ChrisHopkins92) March 22, 2024

One of the main criticisms of Khan in office has been his successes, however great the achievements are, are in areas of lower importance to Londoners.



The top 3 areas he's performed well in are making London diverse, protecting green spaces, and managing transport. — Chris Hopkins (@ChrisHopkins92) March 22, 2024

the other thing I TOTALLY FORGOT to mention is that we're really, really pleased to be working with @centreforlondon and their excellent team of researchers on this new series that will extend well beyond the May election. — Chris Hopkins (@ChrisHopkins92) March 22, 2024

