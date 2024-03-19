Rishi Sunak’s Hall pass
I am really starting to worry about Rishi Sunak on a personal level, he is utterly deluded if he thinks Susan Hall can win the London mayoralty and help Sunak win the general election.
This is a bunker mentality, Sunak is investing a lot of hope, like a former Chancellor of Germany did with Felix Steiner during the Battle for Berlin, and Hall’s victory will save him from the man of steel Sir Keir Starmer’s oncoming Red Army.
Bunker mentalities do not end well, I suspect if Sunak tries to remain in the bunker the parliamentary party may drag him out of there very soon.
TSE