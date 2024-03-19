Rishi Sunak’s Hall pass

— within a few hours Sunak’s operation forced to kill summer election talk



— threat briefed last night by senior ally



— that caused fury among MPs who said they’d remove Sunak if he tried it



— now sources saying he won’t call earlier-than-expected votehttps://t.co/UemwJNmLWJ — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) March 18, 2024

NEW: Tom Tugendhat goes on the record to back Sunak



He says:



“Now isn’t the time to change leader. The Prime Minister needs a united team to deliver for the British people, and to defeat a Labour Party with no serious answers to the challenges we face.”https://t.co/UemwJNmLWJ — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) March 18, 2024

— Sunak supporters criticise Mordaunt for letting herself be seen as a possible caretaker / used by the right



— she’s still not rejected the idea on record



— most MPs who’ve worked with her do not view her as a credible leader, Sunak ally sayshttps://t.co/UemwJNmLWJ — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) March 18, 2024

— Sunak allies aware that May 2 locals are a huge flashpoint, but they hope Susan Hall can get the PM out of jail by defeating Sadiq Khan against the odds in London



— that’d buy him time to get a Rwanda flight off and make it to autumn, supporters say…https://t.co/UemwJNmLWJ — Alex Wickham (@alexwickham) March 18, 2024

I am really starting to worry about Rishi Sunak on a personal level, he is utterly deluded if he thinks Susan Hall can win the London mayoralty and help Sunak win the general election.

This is a bunker mentality, Sunak is investing a lot of hope, like a former Chancellor of Germany did with Felix Steiner during the Battle for Berlin, and Hall’s victory will save him from the man of steel Sir Keir Starmer’s oncoming Red Army.

Bunker mentalities do not end well, I suspect if Sunak tries to remain in the bunker the parliamentary party may drag him out of there very soon.

TSE