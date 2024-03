The King might bugger up the plans of Sunak

We should be clear that there‚Äôs a substantial difference between when No10 wants to call an election and how long Rishi Sunak can realistically tough it out. — Mikey Smith (@mikeysmith) March 19, 2024

It seems an unelected head of state is in effect damaging democracy by restricting the dates Sunak can hold an election by being out of the country.

But one thing is clear, as has been for a long time, no May election.

TSE