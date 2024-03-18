Ayrshire hotelier’s troubles mount

Confused Trump: “Joe Biden won against Barack Hussein Obama."



Donald Trump’s rapid cognitive decline should be a major news story.pic.twitter.com/MLAtNtJgmr — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 18, 2024

Trump has been unable to find an insurance company to underwrite his bond to cover the $454 million judgment in the New York attorney general’s civil fraud case, his lawyers said today. “The amount of the judgment, with interest, exceeds $464 million, and very few bonding… — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 18, 2024

30 companies have rejected Trump's request for help. https://t.co/hHniS1HECa — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) March 18, 2024

Trump can't secure $454 million appeal bond in New York fraud case, his lawyers say



“Trump was ordered to pay $454 million. Trump’s post-judgment interest continues to accrue at a rate of nearly $112,000 a day.” ? https://t.co/TtuarOBtqu — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) March 18, 2024

I’ve represented and prosecuted large real estate developers, and it’s not uncommon for them to be highly illiquid.



That said, Trump had to know that this judgment was coming, and his inability to obtain a bond suggests he is much less wealthy than he portrays himself to be. https://t.co/Df44ohiHcW — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) March 18, 2024

The brain fart by Donald Trump isn’t the first one this campaign from the Ayrshire hotelier and I wonder if it will make him less effective this campaign, the man who came up with insults like little Marco Rubio etc doesn’t have that power. It also makes any criticisms against Biden less effective.

More troubling for ‘Billionaire’ Trump is legal difficulties have in a phrase that gets used a lot in Yorkshire left Trump without a pot to piss in. Many of us have noted this will and has caused him problems in his election campaign.

But at least Biden’s choice of footwear might swing the election.

the same news organizations who for years have refused to interview psychiatrists to talk about Trump’s manifest personality disorders will now be calling podiatrists for comment on Biden’s footwear https://t.co/XZLf7ATDxq — George Conway (@gtconway3d) March 18, 2024

TSE