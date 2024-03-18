Ayrshire hotelier’s troubles mount
The brain fart by Donald Trump isn’t the first one this campaign from the Ayrshire hotelier and I wonder if it will make him less effective this campaign, the man who came up with insults like little Marco Rubio etc doesn’t have that power. It also makes any criticisms against Biden less effective.
More troubling for ‘Billionaire’ Trump is legal difficulties have in a phrase that gets used a lot in Yorkshire left Trump without a pot to piss in. Many of us have noted this will and has caused him problems in his election campaign.
But at least Biden’s choice of footwear might swing the election.
TSE