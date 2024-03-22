Can Sunak and the Tories sink any lower?

More from @IpsosUK Andy Burnham the only politician on our list this month with net positive favourables. Same % favourable as Starmer but fewer unfavourable.



Notable difference Burnham and Khan here – though of course neither are running nationally!https://t.co/CrnJmBzE3l pic.twitter.com/3SMGhibxFb — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) March 21, 2024

It seems these days every days seems to bring a new poll showing Sunak and the Tories hitting new lows that may rival the ratings of Liz Truss, the UK’s shortest serving Prime Minister.

There’s two points to consider, firstly if the Tories and Sunak remain this unpopular then the polls may be underestimating them when tactical voting is considered, because my view is the higher the unpopularity the more anti-Tory tactical voting will take place.

Secondly, if the polls keep going in this direction then Sunak will face a tipping point where Tory MPs consider a tub of lard or a lettuce will do better at the polls than Sunak no matter how ridiculous the Tory party looks by having its third unelected PM in this parliament.

TSE