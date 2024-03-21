Today PB celebrates its 20th birthday

Today marks the 20th birthday of Politicalbetting and also my retirement from the site.

I had hoped to stay with the site till the general election and the American presidential vote in the November

Unfortunately my health is deteriorating and I have been doing far less on PB.

Our site is probably one of the oldest political sites on the internet and we were founded before Guido Conservative home and so on.

Thank you to all of you,

It has been an enormous pleasure running the site for all these years and also meeting many of those who regularly post here.

Thanks in particular to TSE and my son Robert for continuing to keep PB going.

Mike Smithson