I think the Telegraph are reading too much into this however…

Penny Mordaunt failed to praise Rishi Sunak when challenged to confirm her support for the Prime Minister today amid speculation about a plot to oust him





The Tory vote share has now fallen to the same level as lowest point under Liz Truss, while Reform UK reach their highest score to date



Con: 19% (-1 from 12-13 Mar)

Lab: 44% (=)

Reform UK: 15% (+1)

Lib Dem: 9% (=)

Green: 8% (+1)

SNP: 3% (=)

I think the Telegraph are reading too much into Penny Mordaunt’s (lack of) comments. However this is a febrile time with today’s YouGov poll showing the Tories hitting Truss levels of support and a mere 4% ahead of Reform, crossover between the possible is a possibility in the near future.

If that does happen with Reform ahead of the Tories in the polls then the bowels of the Parliamentary Tory Party will loosen and the result will be an internal Blitzkrieg with their lower intestines playing the part of France and the Low Countries. It will be fun to watch if it happens.

