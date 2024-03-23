This reminds me of some Corbynites

Trump-endorsed GOP Ohio Senate candidate Bernie Moreno says moderate Republicans shouldn't vote for him: They have a choice on the other side pic.twitter.com/WWFrmXwve6 — DNC War Room (@DNCWarRoom) March 20, 2024

When a cult takes over a political party there is a tendency to tell existing supporters to go and vote for somebody else, we saw this with some Corbynites which explains why Corbyn lost two general elections in a row.

Seeing the clip above did bring back some memories but from a betting point of view it might be time to start thinking about laying the GOP taking back control of the Senate in November.

So there’s three main reasons I can see how the GOP screw this up the Senate elections

As noted above, poor candidates driving away supporters Abortion issues caused by Roe v. Wade being overturned leading to the GOP being punished at the ballot box The RNC fundraising money is now becoming a de facto bank account for Trump to use to fund his legal issues rather than fighting elections which will cause problems downticket with the GOP being outspent by the Dems

For point 3 see this Tweet

plans were scrapped for a Trump rally in Arizona, with two sources citing a desire to save money and attend a more politically advantageous event in Ohio last weekend.



But that means that Trump’s last trip to Arizona remains October 9, 2022.https://t.co/BcMISup1np — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) March 21, 2024

