This reminds me of some Corbynites
When a cult takes over a political party there is a tendency to tell existing supporters to go and vote for somebody else, we saw this with some Corbynites which explains why Corbyn lost two general elections in a row.
Seeing the clip above did bring back some memories but from a betting point of view it might be time to start thinking about laying the GOP taking back control of the Senate in November.
So there’s three main reasons I can see how the GOP screw this up the Senate elections
- As noted above, poor candidates driving away supporters
- Abortion issues caused by Roe v. Wade being overturned leading to the GOP being punished at the ballot box
- The RNC fundraising money is now becoming a de facto bank account for Trump to use to fund his legal issues rather than fighting elections which will cause problems downticket with the GOP being outspent by the Dems
For point 3 see this Tweet
