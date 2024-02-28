London is becoming a no go area for the Tories

Westminster Voting Intention [Greater London]:



LAB: 52% (-3)

CON: 17% (-3)

LDM: 10% (+1)

GRN: 10% (+1)

RFM: 10% (+6)



Via @YouGov, 12-19 Feb.

Changes w/ 12-17 Oct. — Election Maps UK (@ElectionMapsUK) February 27, 2024

The survey put Labour on 52 per cent in the capital, 35 percentage points ahead of the Conservatives in voting intentions for the Westminster Parliament… https://t.co/p8J2vU6o7x — Nicholas Cecil (@nicholascecil) February 27, 2024

In Inner London, the Conservatives are on just 14 per cent as they face a battle to hold onto their three remaining seats of Cities of London and Westminster, the new constituency of Kensington and Bayswater, and Chelsea and Fulham.https://t.co/p8J2vU6o7x — Nicholas Cecil (@nicholascecil) February 27, 2024

Labour is ahead of the Tories in London among all age groups including those 65 and over, by 34% to 31% for the latter.

For Londoners aged 18-to-24 the respective split is 65% to 13%, 25-to 49 it is 58% to 12%, and 50 to 64 it is 49% to 18% https://t.co/p8J2vU6o7x — Nicholas Cecil (@nicholascecil) February 27, 2024

Just over a fortnight ago I tipped a 50% in fewer than three months when I said Sadiq Khan would achieve the largest first round victory in London mayoral history, sadly Ladbrokes have pulled that market.

It feels inevitable that Sadiq Khan will win in May, PBers will have to exercise their own judgment on whether they wish to take the 1.06 available on Khan winning on Betfair. I expect the Green and Lib Dem votes will be squeezed as the centre left votes tactically to stop any possibility of the Tories winning under first past the post.

This polling bodes ill for the Tories at the general election.

TSE