London is becoming a no go area for the Tories
Just over a fortnight ago I tipped a 50% in fewer than three months when I said Sadiq Khan would achieve the largest first round victory in London mayoral history, sadly Ladbrokes have pulled that market.
It feels inevitable that Sadiq Khan will win in May, PBers will have to exercise their own judgment on whether they wish to take the 1.06 available on Khan winning on Betfair. I expect the Green and Lib Dem votes will be squeezed as the centre left votes tactically to stop any possibility of the Tories winning under first past the post.
This polling bodes ill for the Tories at the general election.
TSE