Betting on Lee Anderson to defect

The news will fuel speculation that Lee Anderson is about to join Reform UK.

Full story on @GBNEWS website.https://t.co/zhKR949WD7 — Christopher Hope? (@christopherhope) February 27, 2024

Lee Anderson has arrived for #PMQs and has sat comfortably on the Tory benches, next to Andrea Jenkyns. It’s like his loss of the Tory whip was a Dallas plot twist-like shower dream. — Peter Walker (@peterwalker99) February 28, 2024

This market on Lee Anderson to defect to Reform on the face of it doesn’t present much value either side of the bet. If I was forced to choose I would back No with pennies.

As we can see above speculation is running rampant after his shameful comments about Sadiq Khan which denounced by so many people, including Jewish people who pointed out you wouldn’t say that a Jewish mayor was controlled by Jews or Zionists.

What may make this bet appealing to some that it will settle for No if Lee Anderson doesn’t defect by the end of March.

But to get the whip back he needs to apologise, but he’s not going to do that, a fun market would be on what party Lee Anderson stands for at the next election.

TSE