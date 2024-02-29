Will George Galloway be purring tonight?

If the betting is correct then overnight George Galloway will become an MP again, this time for a fifth different constituency. I wouldn’t be surprised to see a result similar to the 1992 Inverness, Nairn, and Lochaber result where the winning candidate won with 26\% of the vote and a mere 3.4% covered the top four candidates.

If he does become an MP again then it will be fantastic to have an MP with such a great gasp of foreign affairs in this dangerous world.

Here's George Galloway slobbering all over the tyrant Saddam Hussein.#RochdaleByElection pic.twitter.com/6kdykeud9D — Haggis_UK ?? ?? (@Haggis_UK) February 29, 2024

TSE