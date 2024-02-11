A 50% return in fewer than three months?

We'd offer 1/2 on this being the widest margin of victory in London Mayoral election history (since 2000)https://t.co/XSJYmpEmoD https://t.co/1Maa9vjSgm — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) February 7, 2024

Based on the most recent polling this bet feels like a steal. My expectation is that once the election campaign starts proper the more the public get to see Susan Hall the more the Tory share of the vote will crater.

The change in the voting system should also focus the minds of the electorate, I think any risk of letting the Tories in will boost Khan’s vote.

I am breaking one of my cardinal rules of betting which is betting on a market where the bookie only offers one side of the bet.

TSE