How will a criminal conviction impact on WH2024?

One of the big unknowns in WH2024 is how Trump’s chances could be affected if he gets convicted in the courts of a criminal offence.

Currently there are quite a number of cases which the judicial system is bringing forward which could possibly be concluded before November when the Presidential election is due to be held.

The former President’s strategy is to play for time and hope that nothing is concluded before the election date.

This might be a lot harder than he hopes and given the sheer number cases one or two surely will have been finalised by polling day.

One big factor is the huge legal costs that are building up and significant sums that could be spent on campaigning are being directed to the legal battles.

Mike Smithson