A 50/1 tip to start your day

I expect when people realise I am backing the Lib Dems to win the most seats at the next general election some of you will send me links to the Gamble Aware website but my logic is based on this being an excellent (trading) bet for the following reasons.

Based on yesterday’s YouGov poll it possible the Lib Dems start consistently outpolling the Tories.

Labour have a lot further to fall, historically speaking, excluding the Blair premiership, the government’s honeymoon (sic) is about to end and they are about the enter unpopularity of midterm, so the Lib Dems could soon be second in the polls.

Under first past the post elections can be won by not being certain other party and the Lib Dems could be best place to stop Reform as they hold their 2024 votes plus pick up votes from Labour’s left flank, the One Nation wing of the Tory party, and those opposed to Farage’s pro Putin/pro Trump schtick.

The Lib Dem ground game/targeting is much better than Reform’s which is why the Lib Dems ended up with 67 more MPs than Reform despite receiving nearly 600,000 fewer votes than Reform.

So that’s why I think 50/1 is good trading bet an you can also get around 48/1 on Betfair.

TSE