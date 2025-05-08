This bodes well for Labour to receive tactical votes

Which potential coalitions have the most support from Britons?Lab-LD: 38% supportLab-LD-Grn: 38%Lab-Grn: 37%Con-Ref: 27%Con-LD: 23%Con-Grn: 20%Lab-SNP: 20%Con-Lab: 15%LD-Ref: 15%Lab-Ref: 10%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-08T10:33:56.608Z

Which coalitions would current voters be open to?83% of Labour and Lib Dem voters support a Lab-LD coalition66% of Reform UK voters support a Con-Ref coalition55% of Conservative voters happy with Con-LD or Con-Ref coalitions? Full results in the chartyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-08T10:33:56.609Z

Which coalition partner would Labour and Conservative voters prefer?Current Labour votersLib Dems: 46%Greens: 33%Reform UK: 5%None: 14%Current Conservative votersReform UK: 34%Lib Dems: 25%Greens: 7%None: 29%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-08T10:33:56.610Z

What should happen if the Lib Dems hold the balance of power after the next election?Current Con voters: 63% say Con should seek to form coalitionCurrent Lab voters: 85% say Lab should seek to form coalitionCurrent LD voters: 63% prefer LDs go with Labyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-08T10:33:56.611Z

What should happen if Reform UK hold the balance of power after the next election?Current Con voters: 56% say Con should seek to form coalitionCurrent Lab voters: 25% say Lab should seek to form coalitionCurrent Ref voters: 60% prefer Ref go with Conyougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-08T10:33:56.612Z

As we saw in last week’s by-election every vote matters and if I were a Labour strategist I would be happy with this polling, I suspect plenty on the centre left will vote tactically to keep out Farage and Reform.

I think it would be a mistake to lump the centre-left as one homogenous bloc as it would be to lump the Tories and Reform as one bloc too.

