The Tories are a rounding error from being fourth

Reform UK record their highest ever poll rating in YouGov's latest Westminster voting intention, while the Tories and Labour are at their lowest since 2019Ref: 29% (+3 from 27-28 Apr)Lab: 22% (-1)Con: 17% (-3)Lib Dem: 16% (+1)Green: 10% (+1)SNP: 3% (=)yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-05-07T11:31:09.119Z

A Westminster insider once observed to me that poll politicians most take notice of is the poll that has them doing the worst as politicians are a glass half empty type of people and this YouGov poll today is a shocker.

The Tory party which (in)famously only ever panics in a crisis might soon be having another ‘moment’ if they start ending up behind the Lib Dems and still stuck in the teens.

Up until quite recently I thought Kemi Badenoch was safe until next year’s local and devolved elections but if finishing behind the Lib Dems/stuck in the teens becomes the norm then she might not last 2025.

Betfair are offering 3s on Badenoch being ousted this year.

TSE