The Tories are a rounding error from being fourth
A Westminster insider once observed to me that poll politicians most take notice of is the poll that has them doing the worst as politicians are a glass half empty type of people and this YouGov poll today is a shocker.
The Tory party which (in)famously only ever panics in a crisis might soon be having another ‘moment’ if they start ending up behind the Lib Dems and still stuck in the teens.
Up until quite recently I thought Kemi Badenoch was safe until next year’s local and devolved elections but if finishing behind the Lib Dems/stuck in the teens becomes the norm then she might not last 2025.
Betfair are offering 3s on Badenoch being ousted this year.
TSE