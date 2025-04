Three months ago Pierre Poilievre’s party was leading by 27% in the polls

Despite tipping him to lose his seat at 14/1 I feel very sorry for Pierre Poilievre, but for Donald Trump, Poilievre would have become Prime Minister of Canada today.

Today should serve as a salutary lesson for anybody predicting the outcome of the next UK general election which could be over four years away, a lot can happen in a short space of time.

TSE