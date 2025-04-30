The forgotten by-election
Tomorrow sees the first by-election of this parliament and it has the potential to be quite seismic if Reform win or to a lesser extent Labour hold on.
One of the reasons I’ve not covered this by-election as much as I wanted to is that there’s been no real value in the markets, looking at the Reform vote share market at Ladbrokes there could be value in backing the 8/1 on Reform getting between 45% and 49.99%.
Based on the Britain Elects forecast you might want to back Labour but not for me.
TSE