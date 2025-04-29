An update on my 14/1 bet
But for a few thousand votes here and there Pierre Poilievre would have become Prime Minister but it is likely he ends up losing his seat such are the fine margins of politics.
It is quite the remarkable turnaround considering the Conservatives led by 27% in the polls in January, like Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal who led the Premier League for a record breaking 248 days in the 2022/23 season they blew it in the final stages.
One of the hot takes will be being close to Trump will be damaging in other countries such as the UK and Australia but I wonder if that will be wrong given that Canada geographically borders America in a way the UK and Australia do not.
TSE