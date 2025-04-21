It’s a bold strategy. Let’s see if it pays off for Farage.
As Reform continue to surge in the polls Scotland isn’t immune to the charms of a Farage led party this time but I wonder if his latest announcement will cause Reform to stall and indeed go backwards in North Britain.
Reform going for the votes of disaffected Scottish nationalists is fraught with risks as it risk alienating Unionists who were considering voting Reform but would never countenance supporting the SNP or Scottish independence.
Nigel Farage whose lifelong political strategy has been to blame being part of a wider union as the ills for the nation and separation/secession from that larger union is the solution to those ills will never work on Scottish nationalists.
