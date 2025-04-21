It’s a bold strategy. Let’s see if it pays off for Farage.

This is fascinating. A pitch for disaffected nationalists? If so, would Reform sacrifice the grumpy Tory right wing Unionists who might be considered Farage’s most obvious audience?



“Nigel Farage: I’d rather have SNP in power at Holyrood than Labour”https://t.co/15TOQV3BCf — Kenny Farquharson (@KennyFarq) April 19, 2025

It flips the argument I’ve been making that it would be morally unacceptable for Sarwar to become FM on the back of the votes of Reform MSPs. I’ve been arguing for some kind of Labour-SNP deal. Now the focus is on Swinney, ahead of his anti-Reform summit: would he do a deal with… — Kenny Farquharson (@KennyFarq) April 19, 2025

As @jackiekemp points out, Reform seems open to another indyref at some point. Memo to Labour: if you are not prepared to move towards an accommodation with Scottish nationalism, other Unionist parties might get there first. — Kenny Farquharson (@KennyFarq) April 19, 2025

They’d still vote for Swinney over Sarwar for FM, according to Farage. https://t.co/NKaW3dw22o — Kenny Farquharson (@KennyFarq) April 20, 2025

As Reform continue to surge in the polls Scotland isn’t immune to the charms of a Farage led party this time but I wonder if his latest announcement will cause Reform to stall and indeed go backwards in North Britain.

Reform going for the votes of disaffected Scottish nationalists is fraught with risks as it risk alienating Unionists who were considering voting Reform but would never countenance supporting the SNP or Scottish independence.

Nigel Farage whose lifelong political strategy has been to blame being part of a wider union as the ills for the nation and separation/secession from that larger union is the solution to those ills will never work on Scottish nationalists.

TSE