Betting on the next Pope? That would be an ecumenical matter

If you have any money resting in your account you might be contemplating betting on who will be the next Pope and bookies like Paddy Power are offering odds but I would caution against betting on these markets as this is the epitome of an insiders’ market.

No matter how many times you have watched the film Conclave doesn’t make you an expert on papal elections.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see the candidate most aligned with the late Pope Francis win with 110 out of the 135 eligible cardinal electors being chose by Pope Francis over the last decade.

TSE