The greatest resurrection of all time. There’s more Liz Truss leadership talk

Liz Truss is 20/1 to be the next Reform UK leaderhttps://t.co/oBpWgNbySS https://t.co/iozFhydwj0 — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) April 18, 2025

Today is a day synonymous with resurrection and discussing Liz Truss leading a major political party again would be a resurrection greater than the Son of God.

This talk has emerged after The Times reported that Liz Truss has been giving advice to Nigel Farage on how to deal with the blob were Farage to become Prime Minister, unless the advice is ‘Nigel, don’t do anything I did during my 49 days as Prime Minister’ then Farage should ignore her, although he was a fan of the voter repellant mini budget.

Today was the best Conservative budget since 1986. — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) September 23, 2022

I cannot see any realistic route on how Liz Truss replaces Nigel Farage, for starters she’s not an MP, and she’s not a Reform member, yet. She’s not even listed on the Betfair Exchange next Reform leader market which tells you a lot, even in a low liquidity market.

So this bet from Ladbrokes is one I would avoid, even as a trading bet.

TSE