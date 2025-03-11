We have our first by election but will the Reform rammy have an impact?

? Parliamentary By-Election Klaxon!Mike Amesbury (Runcorn & Helsby) has announced he will stand down following his conviction for assaulting a constituent.National polls indicate Labour would hold this seat by ~13% over Reform, though by-election dynamics are very different! — Election Maps UK (@electionmaps.uk) 2025-03-10T17:32:47.140Z

Met Police begin investigation into alleged verbal threats by MP Rupert Lowe www.bbc.co.uk/news/article… — Steve Peers (@stevepeers.bsky.social) 2025-03-11T13:01:45.170Z

Elon Musk has expressed an interest in backing an alternative to Reform UK, following a spat that erupted last week between the populist party’s leader Nigel Farage and his most high-profile MPwww.ft.com/content/d7cb… — Jim Pickard (@pickardje.bsky.social) 2025-03-10T23:12:23.382Z

I think the value is with Labour but I wonder if the Reform rammy will not have an impact.

I was thinking about the Lib Dems winning the the Dunfermline and West Fife by-election in 2006 despite the party falling apart at the time with Charles Kennedy ousted due to his drinking problem, and two two leadership contenders Simon Hughes and Mark Oaten mired in scandal, the latter was truly epic. We didn’t know it at the time but Chris Huhne finishing second was a bullet dodged for the Lib Dems.

TSE

*Rammy is a Scottish word that should be used more frequently.