We have our first by election but will the Reform rammy have an impact?
I think the value is with Labour but I wonder if the Reform rammy will not have an impact.
I was thinking about the Lib Dems winning the the Dunfermline and West Fife by-election in 2006 despite the party falling apart at the time with Charles Kennedy ousted due to his drinking problem, and two two leadership contenders Simon Hughes and Mark Oaten mired in scandal, the latter was truly epic. We didn’t know it at the time but Chris Huhne finishing second was a bullet dodged for the Lib Dems.
TSE
*Rammy is a Scottish word that should be used more frequently.