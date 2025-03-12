The great Reform revolt?

33% of Reform UK voters feel the party would be doing better if Nigel Farage was no longer leaderWould be doing better under different leader: 33% of Reform UK votersWould be doing worse under different leader: 34%Neither better nor worse: 25%yougov.co.uk/politics/art… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-03-11T11:40:54.612Z

I must confess I am a little surprised by this polling, my expectation was that Nigel Farage is seen as an asset by Reform voters but this finding by YouGov will leave Farage feeling sicker than a cyclist with piles.

In January there was a poll showing that Nigel Farage had better ratings with Reform voters than Rupert Lowe but this YouGov poll shows that expectation by me was wrong, this could be the consequences of the Rupert Lowe suspension.

Ladbrokes have a market on which of Badenoch, Farage, and Starmer will quit first, I am not sure there’s any value here, but I can see the circumstances how Farage now goes first, a trigger event might be if Rupert Lowe sets up a new party funded by Elon Musk or defects to the Tories, something the Shadow Home Secretary has welcolmed.

TSE