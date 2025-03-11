Every Cheltenham Festival Race Winner 2025. And the Long Shots You Must Consider

Tuesday 11th

13:20 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle WINNER Kopek Des Bordes

14:00 Arkle Novices’ Chase WINNER Touch Me Not ?

14:40 The Ultima Handicap Chase WINNER Whistle Stop Tour ?

15:20 The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race WINNER Lossiemouth NAP

16:00 The Unibet Champion Hurdle WINNER Brighterdaysahead

16:40 The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race WINNER Stencil

17:20 The National Hunt Novices’ Chase WINNER Gericault Roque ?

Wednesday 12th

13:20 The Turners Novices’ Hurdle Race WINNER Final Demand

14:00 The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase WINNER Ballyburn NAP

14:40 The Coral Cup Hurdle WINNER Be Aware

15:20 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase WINNER Stumptown

16:00 The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase WINNER Jonbon

16:40 The Johnny Henderson Handicap Steeple Chase WINNER. Third Time Lucki ?

17.20 The Weatherbys Champion Bumper WINNER Copacabana

Thursday 13th

13:20 The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle WINNER Jubilee Alpha ?

14:00 The Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase WINNER Springwell Bay

14:40 The Pertemps Network Final WINNER Catch Him Derry ?

15:20 The Ryanair Steeple Chase WINNER Il Est Francais – Ryanair NAP

16:00 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle WINNER Lucky Place ?

16:40 The TrustATrader Plate WINNER Jagwar ?

17:20 Kim Muir Handicap Steeple Chase WINNER Aworkinprogress ?

Friday 14th

13:20 The JCB Triumph Hurdle WINNER East India Dock NAP

14:00 The William Hill County Handicap WINNER Absurde

14:40 The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase WINNER Dinoblue

15:20 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race WINNER Jet Blue?

16:00 The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase WINNER Galopin Des Champs NAP

16:40 The St. James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase WINNER Angel’s Dawn

17:20 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle WINNER Kopeck De Mee

?Check the Prices! My Long Shot Rabbits from The Hat ?

Third Time Lucki – Johnny Henderson Handicap Steeple Chase

Whistle Stop Tour – Ultima Handicap Chase

Gericault Roque – National Hunt Novices’ Chase

Jubilee Alpha – Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle

Jagwar – TrustATrader Plate

Catch Him Derry – The Pertemps Network Final

Brighterdaysahead – Champion Hurdle.

Jet Blue – The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.

Aworkinprogress – Kim Muir Handicap Steeple Chase

My NAPS – At least 5 wins for everyone!

Il Est Francais – Ryanair. French Super Star’s festival debut looks set to be this race. Front running speedster, jumps flawlessly, will love the going.

Ballyburn – Brown Advisory. Disappointing loss over Xmas, but Sir Gino is not around, everything about Bally’s career suggests too classy for this field.

Lossiemouth – Mares’ Hurdle. They chose the right race for a win. Take it and move on to big things next year.

East India Dock – JCB Triumph Hurdle. Just three hurdles in, and set for greatness.

Galopin Des Champs – Cheltenham Gold Cup. Even if some real rivals had showed up, he likely would have beaten them anyway ?

Weather. Cloudy first 3 days, brighter Friday, no significant precipitation. Chilly everyday, ground frost likely, leading to afternoons feeling cold in a freshening breeze, as the week goes by.

Going. All my tips are based on nature has delivered dry ground for this festival, going will be Good – officially Good to Soft. ?

Enjoy! And may your God smile on all your bets.

Moon Rabbit