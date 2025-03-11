Every Cheltenham Festival Race Winner 2025. And the Long Shots You Must Consider
Tuesday 11th
13:20 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle WINNER Kopek Des Bordes
14:00 Arkle Novices’ Chase WINNER Touch Me Not ?
14:40 The Ultima Handicap Chase WINNER Whistle Stop Tour ?
15:20 The Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle Race WINNER Lossiemouth NAP
16:00 The Unibet Champion Hurdle WINNER Brighterdaysahead
16:40 The Fred Winter Juvenile Handicap Hurdle Race WINNER Stencil
17:20 The National Hunt Novices’ Chase WINNER Gericault Roque ?
Wednesday 12th
13:20 The Turners Novices’ Hurdle Race WINNER Final Demand
14:00 The Brown Advisory Novices’ Steeple Chase WINNER Ballyburn NAP
14:40 The Coral Cup Hurdle WINNER Be Aware
15:20 The Glenfarclas Cross Country Steeple Chase WINNER Stumptown
16:00 The BetMGM Queen Mother Champion Chase WINNER Jonbon
16:40 The Johnny Henderson Handicap Steeple Chase WINNER. Third Time Lucki ?
17.20 The Weatherbys Champion Bumper WINNER Copacabana
Thursday 13th
13:20 The Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle WINNER Jubilee Alpha ?
14:00 The Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase WINNER Springwell Bay
14:40 The Pertemps Network Final WINNER Catch Him Derry ?
15:20 The Ryanair Steeple Chase WINNER Il Est Francais – Ryanair NAP
16:00 The Paddy Power Stayers’ Hurdle WINNER Lucky Place ?
16:40 The TrustATrader Plate WINNER Jagwar ?
17:20 Kim Muir Handicap Steeple Chase WINNER Aworkinprogress ?
Friday 14th
13:20 The JCB Triumph Hurdle WINNER East India Dock NAP
14:00 The William Hill County Handicap WINNER Absurde
14:40 The Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Steeple Chase WINNER Dinoblue
15:20 The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle Race WINNER Jet Blue?
16:00 The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Steeple Chase WINNER Galopin Des Champs NAP
16:40 The St. James’s Place Festival Hunters Chase WINNER Angel’s Dawn
17:20 Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle WINNER Kopeck De Mee
?Check the Prices! My Long Shot Rabbits from The Hat ?
Third Time Lucki – Johnny Henderson Handicap Steeple Chase
Whistle Stop Tour – Ultima Handicap Chase
Gericault Roque – National Hunt Novices’ Chase
Jubilee Alpha – Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle
Jagwar – TrustATrader Plate
Catch Him Derry – The Pertemps Network Final
Brighterdaysahead – Champion Hurdle.
Jet Blue – The Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle.
Aworkinprogress – Kim Muir Handicap Steeple Chase
My NAPS – At least 5 wins for everyone!
Il Est Francais – Ryanair. French Super Star’s festival debut looks set to be this race. Front running speedster, jumps flawlessly, will love the going.
Ballyburn – Brown Advisory. Disappointing loss over Xmas, but Sir Gino is not around, everything about Bally’s career suggests too classy for this field.
Lossiemouth – Mares’ Hurdle. They chose the right race for a win. Take it and move on to big things next year.
East India Dock – JCB Triumph Hurdle. Just three hurdles in, and set for greatness.
Galopin Des Champs – Cheltenham Gold Cup. Even if some real rivals had showed up, he likely would have beaten them anyway ?
Weather. Cloudy first 3 days, brighter Friday, no significant precipitation. Chilly everyday, ground frost likely, leading to afternoons feeling cold in a freshening breeze, as the week goes by.
Going. All my tips are based on nature has delivered dry ground for this festival, going will be Good – officially Good to Soft. ?
Enjoy! And may your God smile on all your bets.
Moon Rabbit