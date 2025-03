Senior Reform sources say Rupert Lowe was aware of these complaints when he gave incendiary Pierce interview this week attacking Farage.



A number of concerns had been raised of late, separately, but credibility of one complainer escalated it



No suspension as of yet however. https://t.co/eWCkeAUxxZ — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) March 7, 2025

A Reform UK Spokesman said:



“We can confirm that Rupert Lowe has had the whip withdrawn.” — Harry Cole (@MrHarryCole) March 7, 2025

One of the reasons some are reluctant to back Reform to end up with most seats at the next general election is Nigel Farage has a history of not working well with colleagues and this is another example.

The timing of this is curious. I wonder how Elon Musk will react to the treatment of Rupert Lowe, the man he backed recently.

TSE