Punters take a dim view of the Reform contretemps

I try and avoid being smug but seeing Nigel Farage’s chances fall in the next Prime Minister market is great news for myself and those people who followed my advice to lay Nigel Farage in this market.

If Farage is on course to win the next general election then I expect Starmer will stand down and be replaced somebody from the Labour party who will become our next PM before the election. There’s also a non zero chance that the Tories recover under Badenoch (or somebody else) and a Tory becomes PM after the next election.

Another major factor is Nigel Farage ‘s long history of falling out with those he works with which should be an impediment to winning a general election although Jeremy Corbyn nearly became Prime Minister in 2017 despite the overwhelming majority of his parliamentary party thinking he was so rubbish he couldn’t pour water out of a boot if the instructions were on the heel.

TSE