At least 20% of Reform MPs are revolting

? Farage acts like a ‘messiah’, says Reform MP



First public rift emerges after Elon Musk appears to tout Rupert Lowe as a future leader of the partyhttps://t.co/NWWQKgQIjo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 6, 2025

Harry Cole asks Nigel Farage if Rupert Lowe will be a Reform MP at the next election:



"I hope so but he seems to be taking a tone that says he might not accept us, but there you are."@MrHarryCole | @Nigel_Farage pic.twitter.com/N9EGloiNyJ — Talk (@TalkTV) March 6, 2025

? Farage acts like a ‘messiah’, says Reform MP



First public rift emerges after Elon Musk appears to tout Rupert Lowe as a future leader of the partyhttps://t.co/NWWQKgQIjo — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 6, 2025

Rupert Lowe has gone public in his criticisms of Nigel Farage as he realises Nigel Farage is acting like the messiah when in fact he’s a very naughty boy.

When you’re a party of 5 MPs then having one of your MPs publicly criticising the leader is going to cause problems.

Looking at the next Reform leader betting market i think the value might be with Lee Anderson or Suella Braverman, the latter seems on an inexorable defection to Reform.

With Elon Musk previously endorsing Rupert Lowe that might play very badly with Reform voters and memebers who have seemingly turned against President Trump for his disgraceful behaviour regarding Ukraine.

TSE

Update