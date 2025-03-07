At least 20% of Reform MPs are revolting
Rupert Lowe has gone public in his criticisms of Nigel Farage as he realises Nigel Farage is acting like the messiah when in fact he’s a very naughty boy.
When you’re a party of 5 MPs then having one of your MPs publicly criticising the leader is going to cause problems.
Looking at the next Reform leader betting market i think the value might be with Lee Anderson or Suella Braverman, the latter seems on an inexorable defection to Reform.
With Elon Musk previously endorsing Rupert Lowe that might play very badly with Reform voters and memebers who have seemingly turned against President Trump for his disgraceful behaviour regarding Ukraine.
TSE
Update