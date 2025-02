If voters don’t like the cost of increasing defence spending they’ll hate the cost of inaction even more

While Keir Starmer has called on Europe to 'step up' its defence spending, just 30% of Britons would support paying more tax to fund an increase in defence spendingSupport: 30%Oppose: 55%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-17T16:25:28.427Z

I am reminded that appeasement was popular until it wasn’t but Starmer might become even more unpopular if he does the right thing. Si vis pacem, para bellum should be the mantra for Europe now.

TSE