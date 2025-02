While official figures show average wages are outpacing inflation, 78% of Britons feel that prices are rising faster than their incomePrices are rising faster than my income: 78%My income is keeping pace with prices: 13%My income is rising faster than prices: 1%yougov.co.uk/topics/polit… — YouGov (@yougov.co.uk) 2025-02-18T16:34:55.824Z

I find this polling illuminating where the reality meets the fantasy, although the voters are pretty thick when it comes to understanding inflation as I pointed out in June 2023.

I wouldn’t advise Labour to tell the voters they are better off, inflation jumping to 3% will not help their cause.

TSE