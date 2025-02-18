Death by a thousand cuts?

Picture above: Screenshot from today’s edition of The Times

It is curious that somebody is clearly gunning for Rachel Reeves, we’ve had several stories that are sub-optimal for her. None of these stories on their own are resigning/sacking offences but on a cumulative basis they are problematic.

I cannot see any exit date markets/next Chancellor markets at the moment but Reeves is becoming a problem for Starmer, although these stories would be political flotsam and jetsam if her stewardship of the economy was going well. it’s not so much curriculum vitae more curriculum lietae which will come to the fore if she has to break her promises and raise taxes as the FT report ‘Rachel Reeves leaves door open to raising UK taxes next month.’

TSE