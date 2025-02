Time for Badenoch to paint the canvas or others will

Recent @IpsosUK polling shows challenge faced by Badenoch / Tories.



When you ask about the brand of party leaders, Farage has a clear one, leads on strength, personality, understands Britain's problems.



Badenoch? Nowhere. No particular brand at all.



https://t.co/c1dQKnIiMv pic.twitter.com/Nb1m83Kle4 — Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) February 5, 2025

The good news for Badenoch and the Tories is that if Badenoch can get a good brand going it might not be all gloom and doom for the Tories.

TSE