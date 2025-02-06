Like King James VI & I can Farage unite two auld enemies under one crown?
Like John Rentoul I think there will be no pact simply because of the logistics of organising the pact. It would a very messy process deciding which seats/candidates you agree to stand/withdraw in, there’s also the issue of ego.
I cannot see Badenoch or Farage being able to manage the pact process or a general election campaign where one of them would have to play second fiddle to the other.
For those reasons alone I cannot see a pact happening but the fact informal talks have begun is interesting and it is The Spectator who broke this story given they are edited by Michael Gove.
TSE