Like King James VI & I can Farage unite two auld enemies under one crown?

In private, informal discussions have taken place with figures in both parties. The argument advanced by those privy to the talks is that the next election will probably be closer than the last.



Katy Balls

Andrew Mitchell, the Blair 1980s of the Tories 2020s (Blair made exactly this argument against a Lib-Lab pact) — John Rentoul

Like John Rentoul I think there will be no pact simply because of the logistics of organising the pact. It would a very messy process deciding which seats/candidates you agree to stand/withdraw in, there’s also the issue of ego.

I cannot see Badenoch or Farage being able to manage the pact process or a general election campaign where one of them would have to play second fiddle to the other.

For those reasons alone I cannot see a pact happening but the fact informal talks have begun is interesting and it is The Spectator who broke this story given they are edited by Michael Gove.

