Streeting’s little local difficulties could stop him succeeding Starmer

This morning I wrote a piece on the next Prime Minister betting market and I thought the value lay with somebody on the Labour side, but who?

This is a market that may not realise a winner for around a decade or longer so things can change a lot as well as the time value of money ruining your returns, who in 1980 would predicted lowly backbencher John Major would succeed Margaret Thatcher?

Right now I think this market and the next Labour leader market Wes Streeting who Betfair has as the top rated Labour person in the next PM market is a lay because of his precarious majority in Ilford North.

With Donald Trump’s plans for Gaza those in the Labour party hoping Gaza would stop being a salient issue in some constituencies are going to be disappointed, even if it did it only requires a small bit of tactical voting to oust Streeting.

It’s a shame as Wes Streeting has a compelling backstory from the being raised by a single parent in a council house to studying history at Selwyn College, Cambridge, coupled with his fight against cancer.

He wouldn’t do a chicken run to a safer constituency given the negative press that would generate so it’s Ilford North or bust for him.

TSE