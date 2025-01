Trump Jr. on poll showing him top 2028 GOP candidate: "Don’t get me in trouble" https://t.co/53FQL8Ky2o — The Hill (@thehill) January 22, 2025

My expectation is that the Republican nominee in 2028 will be whomever Donald Trump anoints as his successor and I think he’ll try and it keep within the family which brings us to Donald Trump, Jr.,’s presidential chances.

As we can see in the Tweet above there’s polling that’s pretty good for Donald Trump, Jr. so you may wish to take the 36s on Betfair on him winning the 2028 election.

TSE