Kemi Badenoch is 100% right on this

It is often said that Sir Keir Starmer is a lucky general and with Liz Truss he has struck gold. Her Lady Jane Greyesque tenure as PM was like Black Wednesday, something the opponents of the Tories will use for years to show the Tories are unfit to run a whelk stall let alone a government.

The difference between then and now is that after his election defeat Sir John Major wasn’t popping up in the media blaming everything from the deep state to lettuces for her spooking the markets.

Every time Truss does that she reminds the country of her disastrous tenure and continues to damage the Tory party, which is something Kemi Badenoch wants to stop but I expect Liz Truss will continue with her interventions.

As The Guardian notes we might be headed for a Krushchev moment

Some in the shadow cabinet are pushing [Kemi Badenoch] to be more explicit in her rejection of Truss’s economic agenda, in what they are saying would be a “Krushchev moment”, referring to the former Russian leader’s denunciation of Stalinism in 1956.

Sadly for the Tories they cannot airbrush Truss out of the picture like Nikolai Yezhov but a strong repudiation of Truss by Badenoch might improve the Tory vote share at a time when they now lead Labour in the managing the economy polling question.

TSE