What’s this polling going to look like by the end of Trump’s second term?

More Britons would rather have the EU than the US as Britain's closest trading partner



The EU: 53% (+2 from 2 Mar 2020)

The US: 21% (+4)

The EU: 53% (+2 from 2 Mar 2020)

The US: 21% (+4)

Neither: 7% (-3)

Being a relentless optimist if Trump effectively ends NATO and we see the return to Smoot-Hawley then I suspect these figures will move sharply towards the EU.

Whilst I don’t think that means rejoining the EU but I do think rejoining the Single Market and all that resultant growth will be very attractive to voters.

TSE