Let’s talk about clouds

How UK politics has changed in a year: the British public's ideal Prime Minister in March 2024 versus January 2025



Source: @JLPartnersPolls in The Sunday Times pic.twitter.com/bBkHf6qWmH — James Johnson (@jamesjohnson252) January 23, 2025

Looking at these word clouds I know the attention of most people will be drawn to the prominence of Nigel Farage but for me the most striking thing is that you have to squint and use a magnifying glass to find Kemi Badenoch’s name on the January 2025 word cloud.

For those unfamiliar with word clouds, the larger the person’s name on the word cloud the more people support that person.

As a lifelong Conservative I have to admit I am now mentally prepared for Reform eclipse the Tories at the next election. There’s time for Kemi Badenoch and the Tories to turn it around but I doubt it will happen, if it does it will be more down to implosion on the part of Farage/Reform

TSE